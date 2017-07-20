Building ‘issues’ force closure of Pulaski PO

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

In a move the postmaster called “very temporary,” the U.S. Postal Service issued an emergency suspension of operations at Pulaski Post Office effective today, thus requiring customers to take their postal business to Dublin Post Office for an undetermined amount of time.

Pulaski Postmaster Teresa Puckett confirmed “issues with the building” are requiring the temporary suspension of service in Pulaski, but USPS representatives have not disclosed the nature of the problem.

The Southwest Times received a tip that a conversation overheard inside the Post Office, involving a postal employee, indicated the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is requiring the building closure due to mold caused by spring rains. OSHA officials didn’t respond to requests for information.

