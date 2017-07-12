Buckner, Mitchell and Hall place at Pete Dye

Sixty Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour players invaded the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech on Monday, July 10. An ample supply of eager volunteers accommodated the juniors, making the day a memorable experience.

“The Pete Dye design is truly a great experience for these junior players,” BRJGT representative Dewayne Belcher said. “Beautiful scenery is close on every hole. The staff and volunteers treat the kids like kings and queens. It is a very fun day for all.”

Here are the results:

16-18 Age Group Par 72 6495 Yards

Carter Vance of Riner won for the third time this season with a score of one over par 73. Vance had an inauspicious start making double bogey on the opening hole, but made 14 pars and 2 birdies in his round to finish 2 shots better than Noah Clark of Pearisburg. Bluefield College signee Jacob Owens of Whitewood was third with a score of 76. Pulaski golfer Barry Buckner, Jr. finished the day with an 89. Cougar Jake Mitchell ended with a 95.

14-15 Age Group Par 72 5903 Yards

Grant Rosenbaum of Wytheville won the age group for the first time this season with a score of 79. Rosenbaum played just a bit better than Bryce Sparks of Tazewell, Sam VanDyne of Max Meadows and Seth Walker of Christiansburg who tied for second with scores of 80. Pulaski County golfer Jason Hall finished the day with an 84.

12-13 Age Group Par 72 5142 Yards

Tanner Walls of Matheny, WV won the age group again with a score of 90. He was seven shots better than Jack Davis of Radford. Joe Tyson of Bluefield, VA was third with a score of 108.

10-12 Age Group Par 36 2589 Yards

Jake Albert of Riner won the age group again with a nine hole score of 91. Benson Blevins was second with a score of 44 followed by Walker Gillespie of Pearisburg.

9 and Under Age Group Par 36 1935 Yards

David Goode of Wytheville won the age group with a score of 45. Grant McCall of Richlands was a shot back in second place with a 46. William Ballard of Pearisburg was third with a score of 64.

The Tour returns to action on Monday, July 17 at Blacksburg Country Club.

