Boil notice expected to be lifted today

Pulaski’s water and sewer department employees spent their second consecutive weekend contending with waterline breaks, and some residents and businesses were again advised to boil water before drinking.

Town Manager Shawn Utt says the precautionary boil notice – issued for those located east of Newbern Road and Memorial Drive – should be lifted by no later than noon today.

The water and sewer crew has battled three water breaks in less than a month. The first one, which occurred June 26 on Fourth Street near North Washington Avenue, involved a six-inch line break, but did not result in issuance of a boil notice. An early-morning waterline break July 9 on Commerce Street resulted in a townwide boil notice.

Although the crew worked through the night on each of the first two occurrences, the most recent break was more difficult to repair – taking approximately 24 hours – because it involved a 12-inch main line break related to a “three-foot pipe crack,” which was then followed by multiple occurrences, explains Jamie Reynolds, the town’s water and sewer superintendent.

The Saturday break occurred just off Newbern Road, near Fourth and Fifth streets NE. Reynolds says he was notified of the break around 1 p.m. Saturday. Crews located valves to shut down so they could repair the break. Water was turned off until 10 p.m. that evening for residents and businesses east of Newbern Road and Memorial Drive.

The boil noticed became necessary, Reynolds says, because the main line break drained the Ridge Avenue water tank.

Reynolds’ crew worked until 11:30 p.m. Saturday, but were called back to duty at 1:30 a.m. Sunday due to breaks at seven different locations. All were mended by 2:30 p.m. Sunday, but he confesses the recent spate of waterline breaks are “wearing us out.”

He explains that they are investigating the reason for the multiple waterline breaks. He says it’s not unusual to have several waterline interruptions in a row, but points out, “sometimes we might go two years between breaks.”

Per health department requirements, two tests must be taken 24 hours apart before the boil notice can be lifted. The test taken Sunday morning came back “all clear,” Utt reports. The second sample was taken Monday morning, and the results should be back today.

Last week, the water and sewer crew were able to fix leaks on the Fourth Street waterline at Washington, near where the June 26 break occurred.

