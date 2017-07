Birth Announcement

Emberlyn Grace Thomas

Austin and Rylee Thomas announce the birth of their sister, Emberlyn Grace. Emberlyn was born at 12:04 p.m. June 21, 2017, at CNRV Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 oz., and was 20 inches long. Her proud parents are Duane and Lisa Thomas of Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on July 10, 2017.

