Benefit golf tourney needs sponsors

Organizers of the 22nd annual Camp Dickenson Benefit Golf Tournament are in need of sponsors and prizes for the Aug. 9 event at Draper Valley Golf Club.

Organizers are requesting a major sponsor from an individual, group or company of $500 or higher. That sponsor will be recognized with a banner at the registration area of the golf event. Also needed are $100 hole sponsors and $75 cart sponsors, which will be recognized at the benefit.

Proceeds from the tournament benefit Camp Dickenson, a United Methodist church camp that plans to serve 400 children, youth and adults this summer with swimming, hiking, crafts, canoeing, worship and Bible study. The camp is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Call 276-744-7241.

Written by: Editor on July 13, 2017.

