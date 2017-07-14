Ball is rolling on community youth center

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Sometimes all it takes to make something happen is for a few people to step forward and get the ball rolling.

That’s the case with Pulaski Community Youth Center, which is coming together inside the former Riverlawn Elementary School in Fairlawn.

“We want to make sure we’re leaving something for our children. To me, it’s wonderful to say ‘I want this, I want to see that,’ but we’ve got to put our foot out there. We’ve got to start something,” says center CEO Tina Martin. “I think sometimes if you can get those few people to take that first step, there are so many others who want to help. We’re hoping by us taking that first step, it’ll make it all that much easier for this to grow.”

