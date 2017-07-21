Bail motion for Iowa man withdrawn

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

An Iowa man accused of driving 105 mph in an I-81 work zone has already spent more than 10 days in jail on three misdemeanors, but it appears he’ll be staying in jail a while longer.

Zachary Thomas Krahn, 36, of Des Moines, was scheduled for a bond hearing in Pulaski County General District Court Wednesday, but his public defender withdrew the motion for bond without explanation.

Krahn has been held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail since his July 10 arrest by Virginia State Police on charges of reckless driving by speeding 105 in a 60 mph zone, driving under the influence of drugs and possession of marijuana.

