Auto violations lead to chase, arrests

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

FANCY GAP — A 43-year-old man is jailed on more than a dozen charges after a police chase from

Fancy Gap into Mt. Airy, N.C. ended with him allegedly ramming several law enforcement vehicles.

According to Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit began after 10 p.m. Monday when a Carroll County deputy noticed a Nissan Pathfinder eastbound on Chances Creek Road in Fancy Gap with a broken windshield, only one Virginia license plate and only one taillight and one headlight in operation.

Written by: Editor on July 19, 2017.

