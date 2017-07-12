As Big Sister, Snowville teen bonds with 9-year-old girl

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Katie Fox says she formed a “heart connection” with a 9-year-old girl she got to know through Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Fox, now 17, isn’t old enough to become involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters, since the age requirement is 18. So, she joined as a mother-daughter team at the organization’s Roanoke office in December 2015, after passing a lengthy interview and background check.

The Snowville teen was inspired to participate in the program by her own experiences with her younger brother.

