Architect responds to independent review

The Pulaski County School Board called a special work session Monday, just two hours before the board of supervisors met to decide if they would fund a new consolidated middle school.

During the meeting, Ben Motley, RRMM’s lead architect on the project, responded to cost estimates from Spectrum Design, the firm supervisors employed to review RRMM’s bid. By the end of the meeting, the school board had amended its formal funding resolution to request $47 million rather than the $45.7 million recommended by RRMM to finance the entire project.

During a supervisors’ work session the week before, board chair Andy McCready asked the two school board members present (Timmy Hurst and Dr. Paige Cash) if [the school board] would consider amending their resolution to $47 million.

Hurst, school board chair, told the board Monday he was “confident” in RRMM’s numbers, but added that “$1.3 million dollars [more] was a fraction of an increase in property taxes. Depending on how the board of supervisors fund this, you could see 9.6 cents to 10 cents.”

He also expressed his hope that supervisors would allow the school system to use any additional monies from the $47 million, if the project came under budget, to finish future items that had been removed from the plan to save money, such as tennis courts, lighting and stadium seating.

Mike Barbour, school board vice chair, asked Hurst if this “was simply a request to change the language on which [supervisors are] going to base their decision about the referendum?”

“It was my understanding,” Hurst replied.

“Is there any suggestion that a majority of the board of supervisors will support passage of the referendum if the amount is $47 million as opposed to $45.7 million?” Barbour queried.

“That is correct,” Hurst returned.

Barbour went on to make a motion to change the requested amount to $47 million, and the motion passed unanimously.

The work session also presented Motley with an opportunity to respond to an independent review of the middle school plan by Spectrum Design.

“An independent review is not uncommon, and we certainly welcome any independent review. So, I want you to know, from our perspective, it’s often part of the process,” Motley told the school board.

“However, we believe their review is not an apples-to-apples comparison to the methodology and strategy that we’ve been through [with the school board] to date. They’re really not the same level of review.”

The county hired Spectrum to evaluate RRMM’s proposal. After a review conducted roughly within a week’s time, the firm placed the middle school cost at $50 million.

Explaining that Spectrum’s methodology was quite common in the early portion of a school architectural and site plan, he pointed out that because they didn’t have time or necessary information, they did what he termed a “high-altitude review.”

“Normally, when you have a firm conducting an independent review, there is a coordinated effort to provide time for debriefing, where, essentially, the original designers, which would be our team, would actually present our findings to the independent firm so that they had the advantage of having all the information that’s available on the project,” Motley explained.

He pointed out that the cost of square footage was close to RRMM’s. Spectrum recommended $200 per square foot, while RRMM had projected the cost at $195. But Motley questioned why they would add 8,000 more to the plan, raising it from 165,000 to 173,000 square feet.

“That’s a pretty large jump. That’s essentially the equivalent of adding a full-size auxiliary gym to the project. That is the most perplexing part of the review to me, as to why that square footage would be in there.”

He told the school board that the disparity in projections came from adding “8,000 square feet to the project that is not needed – and you’re saying it needs a higher dollar per square foot, which is debatable – and then when you apply all of the soft costs as a percentage factored on top of that increase, that’s where you get such a large difference.”

Motley added that Spectrum’s 5 percent construction contingency was a luxury. RRMM set a 2½ percent contingency.

He shared that “in our view, 2½ percent is a good number to use. If it were a renovation project, we might recommend a 6 percent contingency, but that’s a whole different ball of wax,” such as renovating Dublin Middle School.

He pointed to Meadow View Elementary in Henry County as an example. In a recent work session, McCready said he heard that the Meadow View project came in over budget. But Motley reported Monday evening that the project will be finishing this fall, “and, right now, the change orders are at seven-tenths of one percent, and four percent of that is from ‘owner requests’.” In addition, all change orders are related to the site, not the school building.

“That is really good, by any standard,” he said, and pointed to a $40 million project in Roanoke County where change orders were only 2 percent.

Motley told the board that if “the project reaches that kind of need for contingency (5 percent), we will have had to really experience some very unusual site conditions, or whoever designed the project wouldn’t have done a very good job.”

Spectrum admitted to using “rule of thumb” methodology for site evaluation, which Motley called “valid if you’re using a high-altitude approach.”

“However, [RRMM has] done a specific plan,” he continued. “We’ve done grading analysis. We have geo-technical engineering exploration. We’ve done environmental studies. We’ve done cultural and historical surveys. We have just a whole lot more data to work with.”

Hurt & Proffitt, a civil engineering firm, reviewed RRMM’s traffic plan and recommended two school entrances, a more expensive traffic signal light and improvements to Hatcher Road that would cost either $100,000 for improvements or $750,000 for realignment.

Trevor Kinsey, a Gay and Neel engineer working on the site portion of the plan with RRMM, commented that the Spectrum report agrees with what RRMM recommends, including a two-entrance option to the school site from Route 11. He recommended the two-entrance option, and said the second entrance just needs to be included in the budget.

But he said he isn’t sure why the Hurt & Proffitt review kept bringing Hatcher Road back to RRMM’s plate “as if we need to go out and fix Hatcher Road.” He explained that RRMM purposefully tried to stay away from that road because of concerns about alignment, width and geometry.

Kinsey said the other firm’s review placed the cost of the signal at $325,000, while RRMM estimated $250,000. He pointed out that Ramey Kemp, the traffic engineering firm that originally studied traffic at the site, projected the cost at $250,000.

Motley reminded the board that RRMM took a “medium” approach to the middle school project from the beginning, “trying to strike that balance between cost pressures that the county has [while] doing a project that will help the county be competitive for the future and the kind of quality you think your students deserve.”

