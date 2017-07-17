Ann R. Hughes

Ann R. Hughes moved to her Heavenly home Friday, July 14, 2017.

She met her heavenly Lord and Savior, whom she had served most of her life. The love of her life was her three girls, her three grandchildren and her two great-grandchildren.

Ann was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kelly Riggins.

She is survived by her children, Diane and Kevin Cox, Barbara and Gary Mitchelson, and Sheila and Tim Steele; grandchildren Lagena Thompson, Matthew Smythers and Bryan Cox; great-grandchildren Trent and Taner Mace; sister Nancy Jones; and special sister-in-law Brenda Riggins.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, with Pastor Desmond Barrett and Pastor Joe Blankenship officiating. Interment will follow at the Draper Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time at Bower Funeral Home.

