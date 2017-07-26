Almost 3 tons of ribs expected for Jazz & Ribfeast

When the Pulaski Jazz & Ribfeast held its first daylong music and food extravaganza two years ago, no one knew 5,000 people would turn out, making it the largest one-day event of the year for Pulaski. Before the day was done, rib vendors ran out of their meaty offering, despite serving up more than a ton – yes, more than 2,000 pounds – of the tasty pigcicles.

Because of that first-year success, there were more than enough ribs – more than two tons; 4,200 pounds – a year ago as vendors realized the popularity of those succulent ribs, which were served up with a giant slice of live jazz and blues.

When another crowd approaching 5,000 showed up last July for the second year of the downtown Pulaski celebration, more than 4,000 pounds of ribs were cooked up at Jackson Park, and the three rib vendors from last summer are returning Friday ready for a record crowd.

Once again, 3 Leigh BBQ, Food City and Backwoods BBQ will be setting up early in order to be ready to sell ribs and more from their carts and cookers starting at 11 a.m.

“It’s an exciting event that we’re proud to be a part of,” says Brooks Dawson, manager of Food City in Pulaski.

This is Food City’s third appearance at the Pulaski Jazz & Ribfeast, and Dawson reports that the Memorial Drive grocery store is bringing even more ribs this year. According to Dawson, Food City increased from 260 racks the first year to 300 racks for the second event, and plans on smoking 360 racks this year.

Food City uses two smokers to slow-cook its ribs at 200 degrees for four to five hours. “They’re slow-smoked to perfection,” Dawson says temptingly.

Food City will also be offering roasted corn on the cob for the first time at this year’s festival.

Backwoods BBQ, the vendor formerly known as Smokey’s BBQ, is also returning for their third year, smoking 300 St. Louis-style racks, which is 100 more than they did last year. They also sell barbecue sandwiches, fries, hot dogs, corn dogs, onion rings and nachos.

“The ribs are a little bigger than Baby Back,” explains Tammy Smith, owner of the Wytheville-based business.

Smith says they cook their ribs for two hours and 45 minutes, and offer four different sauces.

As always, the vendors are equally confident about their product and secret weapons.

“Our dry seasoned rub is our secret ingredient to our delicious, super tender ribs,” says Kesha Smith, one member of the family that owns 3 Leigh BBQ, the third rib vendor for Friday’s Jazz & Ribfeast.

Named for the three daughters – Lesleigh, Keleigh and Haileigh – the smoker-family will be bringing three-bone ribs, pulled pork sandwiches and pork nachos to downtown Pulaski.

“We started this about four or five years ago to help [the girls] understand the importance of a good work ethic. Plus, it’s a time for us to be together doing something we enjoy,” she explains.

They start the smoking process on a wood smoker, and then finish on a gas smoker. They’ll also be bringing their own made-from-scratch Carolina and sweet sauces. Smith says 3 Leigh’s motto is, “If it ain’t smokin’, it ain’t done.”

They sold out all 200 pounds of ribs they brought last year, and plan to bring 250 to 300 pounds this year.

Two other food vendors will also be on hand to serve carnival-type food and Tex-Mex.

Taco Trolley makes its first appearance at the festival Friday. Owners Rose and Manny Gonzales live in Fries.

“Our foods are Tex-Mex cuisine such as tacos, burritos, taco salads, tostadas, quesadillas, nacho supreme and Tex-Mex baked potato,” Rose explains.

“All of our foods are made from freshly prepared ingredients and spices to bring out the true flavors of the Southwest. Our crispy and crunchy taco bowls and taco shells are our signature, which brings many people back for more.”

Snack Time is also returning with hot dogs, BBQ sliders, jumbo soft pretzels, nachos with cheese, chocolate-covered cheesecake, root beer floats, tea and lemonade.

Wear your eating clothes.

Musical performances at the daylong extravaganza will be by The Billy Crawford Band, J. Plunky Branch & Oneness, The Jamtastics, The Traditions and Adaire Theatre’s musical revue cast from “Come Fly With Me.”

The Pulaski Jazz & Ribfeast runs 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in downtown Pulaski. In addition to the food vendors, there’s a beer garden with plenty of suds for the day. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs for a day in the park with 5,000 of their closest friends.

