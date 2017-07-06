Alma Lugene Porter Cabaniss

Alma Lugene Porter Cabaniss, 61, of Pulaski, Va., went to her heavenly home Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

She was born May 21, 1956, in Wythe County, Va., the daughter of Hazel F. “Peggy” Porter and the late Mac Porter, the youngest of three children. She was also preceded in death by her two husbands, Christopher R. Hall and Earl D. Cabaniss Jr.

Lugene enjoyed the simple pleasures of life: fly fishing, playing Bingo, gardening, hummingbirds, visiting the beach and always making her home festive for the holidays. She worked many years at Pulaski Furniture Corp. and LewisGale Hospital Pulaski.

She was a loving, compassionate friend, daughter, sister, mother and grandmother, and is survived by daughters and sons-in-law Jackie C. and Christopher Gephardt and their children, Gabrielle and Kendall Tanna, and Faye E. and John Payne and their daughter Chloe; son Earl D. Cabaniss III; mother Hazel F. “Peggy” Porter; sister Sharion T. Porter; and brother Rickey D. Porter.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Kelly Howlett officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

