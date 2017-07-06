All that Jazz & Ribs returns

By Lynn Adams

editor@southwesttimes.com

The wait is almost over for what has become the biggest festival in downtown Pulaski, when 5,000 people jam Jackson Park for the Pulaski Jazz & Ribfeast.

The third annual Pulaski Jazz & Ribfeast is July 28, and is regarded as midsummer’s best time in Southwest Virginia thanks to a daylong event organizers say is the premier attraction for the New River Valley.

The Pulaski Jazz & Ribfeast is a festival for the senses, with popular regional bands cranking out some of the best music anywhere, and rib burners smoking up the historic downtown district with the aroma of savory and tangy pigcicles.

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., it’ll be hot ribs and cool jazz in central Pulaski.

Created as an event to benefit the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, the Pulaski Jazz & Ribfeast is co-sponsored by The Southwest Times.

Organizers, which include those who launched a similar jazz and rib festival in a town the size of Pulaski and watched it grow to a two-day event that now attracts more than 10,000 attendees, have left nothing to chance in ensuring the success of the Pulaski Jazz & Ribfeast.

“We know the secret to success for this kind of event is great music and great ribs, and that’s what we’ve got lined up for this best-ever blowout,” says co-organizer Brenda Adams, publisher for The Southwest Times and a founding committee member for the London Rib & Jazz Fest in Ohio. “We expect the Pulaski Jazz & Ribfeast to again knock the socks off those who come out for a great time, and that this will continue to be the premier event for the region by which all other festivals are measured.”

Four Virginia bands with reputations for providing the best entertainment to be found are lined up for this summertime staple for the New River Valley.

The Billy Crawford Band from Bristol, Va., who has performed at the first two festivals and who used to travel the world with blues-rocker Deborah Coleman, has his own band with some of the finest blues men in Virginia and Tennessee. The fire burns white-hot from Crawford’s guitar, and his band is underpinned with plenty of energy and mastery of dynamics.

To be sure, Billy Crawford is one to get the audience aroused to a fever pitch, and Richmond’s J. Plunky Branch – also a returning band from a year ago – knows how to keep the intensity stoked with funk, R&B, jazz, African, reggae, gospel and rap. The international recording artist, hailed as “one of the greatest living saxophonists,” was a one-time studio musician for television’s top-rated sitcom, “The Cosby Show.” Branch has also toured continually for more than 15 years with support from the Virginia Commission of the Arts with performances in Europe, Africa, South America and Cuba. With his group, Plunky & Oneness, he has opened shows for Patti Labelle, Ray Charles, B.B. King, Earth Wind & Fire, LL Cool J, The Isley Brothers and others. Plunky & Oneness have also performed at the New Orleans World’s Fair and the Hampton Jazz Festival. A prodigious songwriter, Branch is a two-time recipient of NEA Jazz Fellowships and Richmond Magazine’s Musician of the Year.

The Jamtastics, a group that originated in the New River Valley and is dedicated and true to the groove, will bring to the Pulaski stage their rich background in music that spans decades of influence. One of the bands at the inaugural Pulaski Jazz & Ribfeast, The Jamtastics rely on major contributors to their art from Grover Washington Jr., Marcus Miller, Marvin Gaye, Al Jareau, Anita Baker, Earth Wind & Fire, Steve Gadd, Chic Corea and many other artists. Due to their different influences in music, The Jamtastics are able to perform music from across all genres such as jazz, funk, soul, R&B and more. Members of the band have performed with artists such as The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Percy Sledge, Bob Mintzer, Allen Vizutti and others.

New to the Pulaski Jazz & Ribfeast this year is the cast from the Adaire Theatre’s “Come Fly With Me.” The six-member cast – Kendall Payne, Keith Patrick McCoy, JoBeth Hilton, Abigail McComas, Cheyenne Osborne and Katie Tiller – will present a rhythm and blues musical revue that is not only a nod to the original trip-around-the-world song by Frank Sinatra, but also runs the gamut from modern adaptations of classical light-hearted 1950s and ’60s fare to sultry R&B standards.

But what’s great music without great food and cold drinks? That’s why some of the area’s top barbecue aficionados and acclaimed rib burners have signed on to not only entice your sense of smell, but seduce your taste buds with the kind of slow-cooked delicacy that can only be found in the South. Anticipating a hungry crowd for lunch, dinner and late-night nibbling as they listen to cool jazz, the rib burners are stocking up with tons – literally – of ribs so that no one leaves without having tasted the culinary attraction of the Pulaski Jazz & Ribfeast.

In the festival’s first year, 2,000 pounds – that’s a ton – of ribs were devoured, and before the day was over, the rib burners had sold out. A year ago, more than two tons – 4,200 pounds – of ribs and barbecue were gobbled up. Both years, some 70 gallons of beer at a designated beer garden washed down those hot ribs and heightened the enjoyment of cool jazz.

Since not everyone may like ribs – go figure – there’ll also be vendors offering food and treats often found at carnivals and festivals, such as a taco truck, ice cream and others to supplement the tons of ribs being served.

“This is an exciting addition to the Pulaski entertainment scene, and one where the sky’s the limit,” Adams says. “We’ve been fortunate to attract some of the best bands of the region, and we believe it’s that kind of confidence in what we have to offer that will serve as a foundation for the successes of future years as the Pulaski Jazz & Ribfeast continues to grow in stature and popularity.”

In addition to great music and exceptional food, there’ll also be plenty of crafts and specialty vendors for those who want to shop and browse while enjoying the sounds and inhaling the smoky aroma.

Jackson Park is located in the heart of Pulaski at Washington Avenue (Route 11) and First Street SW. Admission is free. You’ll also want to bring your lawn chairs and blankets to ensure a day of lounging in comfort. Visit Facebook/pulaskijazzandribfeast or call 540-980-5220.

Written by: Editor on July 6, 2017.

Comments

comments