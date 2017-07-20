Alice Dent Vest

Alice Dent Vest, 68, of Dublin, Va., went to her Heavenly home Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

She was born April 4, 1949, at Union, W.Va. Her biggest hobby was spending time with her loving husband. They took many drives through the country, and spent all of their time together. She was a big fan of the Pulaski County Cougars, and loved football, especially the West Virginia Mountaineers. She loved her family fiercely, and loved nothing more than seeing those she loved happy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Rosie White Dent, and her brother-in-law, James Fleeman.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 45 years, Jay Vest; sons and daughter-in-law Greg Vest, and Scott and Chrissi Vest; daughters and sons-in-law Anna and Greg Tickle, and Lora and Billy Richardson; sisters Carolyn Fleeman and Donna Gregory; sister-in-law Shirley and Chuck Jarrell; two grandsons; five granddaughters; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Per her wishes, Alice has been cremated.

The Vest family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, Va.

