6th grade Wolves head to Nationals

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT SPORTS EDITOR

After a week in which their older teammates finished fifth in the nation at the seventh grade AAU National Championship Tournament in Kingsport, Tenn., the sixth grade Pulaski Wolves AAU team will take their turn in the spotlight this week at the Boo Williams Sports Complex in Hampton.

The team of 10 girls, comprised of players from both Dublin and Pulaski middle schools, will face off against the top competition in the country this week in hopes of bringing home the gold.

The team has put in the work and has reached the finals with a sterling record of 53 wins and only 9 losses. They have outscored their opponents 2,491 points to 1,311.

The squad is coached by head coach Scott Ratcliff. His assistant coaches are Rick Secrist and Shawn Lawson. Ratcliff is also assisted by his wife, Jennifer, and his daughter, Sara, who keep stats and the book.

The Wolves begin the tournament at 2:20 p.m. today against the TN Team Pride. Their second game will be at 3:40 p.m. Monday against the Cincy Thunder. They’ll complete pool play with a 7:40 p.m. Monday match against the Massachussettes Huskies.

Their performance in pool play will set the seedings for the brackets, which begin Tuesday and is scheduled to end Thursday just before noon with the championship game.

Much like their older club mates who faced more than 30 of the top teams from around the country this past week, this pack of Wolves will be fighting against the odds in one of the most prestigious AAU venues in the country.

Keep up with the Wolves on The Southwest Times website and Facebook/The Southwest Times Sports.

Written by: Editor on July 10, 2017.

Comments

comments