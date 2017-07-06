6 charged in alleged home invasion

AUSTINVILLE — Three men and three juveniles are in custody in connection with a reported home invasion in which a gun allegedly was held to a child’s head.

According to Carroll County Sheriff J.B. Gardner, the suspects are alleged to have entered a home on Pleasant View Road in Austinville about 11 p.m. July 5, asking for the whereabouts of the homeowner’s son.

Gardner said the culprits were said to be armed and wearing masks, and to have posted themselves at the front and back doors. He added, “The victim reported that one of the men put his hand over a child’s mouth and then placed a gun to the child’s head to get them to stop screaming.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on July 11, 2017.

Comments

comments