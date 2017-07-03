3 is not a crowd

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Bill Handy says he was “blown away” by a March 2016 phone call.

His wife, Jane, remembers that “he looked like a ghost” after the call ended.

He had been checking messages on his house phone that evening when he came across one from someone named Scott Grant, who said he was looking for Rev. William Handy “in reference to a family matter.” The Dublin minister was used to those types of calls. “So, I didn’t think too much about it. When I called him back to find out what was going on and he told me who he was, I was speechless.”

Bill discovered Scott was the nephew he hadn’t seen in more than 40 years.

