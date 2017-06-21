Yvonne Endicott

Yvonne Endicott, age 67, of Pulaski, Va., died early Friday morning, June 16, 2017 at her residence.

She was born in Pulaski, Va. and was the daughter of the late Ora Thelma Endicott and William Albert Endicott. She was a retired employee of Bland County Department of Social Services and a member of Newbern Christian Church (DOC).

She is survived by her sister, Wilhelmina (Billie) and her husband Fred Perrine, and their sons, Christopher and his wife, Margaret Lim Perrine, their children, Trevor and Riley, of Mosman, Australia, and Nicholas and his wife Nichole Perrine and their children Gavin and Clarie Perrine of Elkton, Va.

A memorial service will be held Friday at 12:30 p.m. at Newbern Christian Church, with the Rev. Christine Reisman officiating. Interment will be private. The family will briefly visit with friends immediately following the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Pulaski County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1046, Dublin, VA 24084. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

