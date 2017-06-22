Woman gets 12 months in stabbing case

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski woman was sentenced to 12 months in jail Wednesday for her part in a stabbing last spring.

Raquel Powell Martin, 44, was charged with felony aggravated malicious wounding, but under a plea agreement she was convicted of a misdemeanor count of being a principal after the fact to malicious wounding.

According to evidence in an earlier preliminary hearing, Martin was with her boyfriend May 28, 2016 when he stabbed his cousin in the back five times with a machete.

June 22, 2017

