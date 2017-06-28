Woman accused of embezzling from ex-employer

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
A Pulaski woman is charged with embezzlement after she allegedly made unauthorized withdrawals from her former employer’s bank account.
Virginia State Police First Sgt. Mike Honaker says Leesa H. Cregger, 43, is charged with a single count of felony embezzlement. He says she could have been charged with two counts, but the separate withdrawals occurred within a 24-hour period and from the same bank, so they were combined.
