Wildlife, hikes top Claytor ‘trails day’ events

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

From an early bird-watching hike to an evening romp in search of owls, Claytor Lake State Park has lined up a number of activities for Saturday in celebration of National Trails Day (NTD).

NTD, designed to be a celebration of America’s “magnificent” trail system, is held annually on the first Saturday in June. Besides drawing attention to the importance of trails, the event also introduces people to the variety of activities that can be enjoyed along trails, including hiking, biking, horseback riding, running and bird watching.

The public is invited to celebrate NTD at Claytor Lake State Park in Dublin from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

