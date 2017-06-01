Where are you in the story?

by Pat Farrell

It always helps me better understand the Bible when I ask myself, “Am I in this story? Can I relate to any of these characters? Is God speaking to me?”

Too often when writing and preparing sermons, I feel like Moses must have felt when God asked him to go and to speak to the Israelites. I am in the story. “Me?” Moses replied. “You’re asking me to go? Who am I to go? I’m not good at speaking, and I don’t know what to say.”

I also find myself in the story when God asked Moses to go back to Egypt and speak to Pharaoh. Moses said, “If the Israelites didn’t believe me, why should Pharaoh believe me? Nothing I said made any difference.”

How many times have you questioned your life and your work? How many times have you felt like Moses? If you are like me, it’s more than you’d like to admit. Thank goodness God didn’t give up on Moses, and He won’t give up on you or me.

Strengthen me, Lord, this day to prepare Your words and not my own. May Your words be like the refreshing water in the wilderness and give hope and promise to Your people who are going through the troubles we so often face in life.

May those looking for a purposeful life be rewarded with the stirring of Your Spirit in their hearts. For those in public service, healthcare, Your teachers and social workers: Lord, may they never forget that You are with them and will lead them through the desert to an oasis of understanding.

I pray every day that I can say the words to encourage people to remember their power and purpose and, to forever remain in Your infinite stream of compassion, mercy and grace.

“The Lord said to him, “Who gave man his mouth? Who makes him deaf or mute? Who gives him sight or makes him blind? Is it not I, the Lord? Now go; I will help you speak and teach you what to say.” Exodus 4:11-12

Pat Farrell is a CEP life coach and certified lay minister for the Wytheville District United Methodist Church She can be reached at pat@patfarrellcoach.com or 276-223-8210.

Written by: Editor on June 1, 2017.

Comments

comments