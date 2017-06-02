Weather threat didn’t halt Randolph Park pool opening

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

More than 1,000 patrons showed up to swim at Randolph Park during the Memorial Day weekend, despite the weather forecast.

Before the weekend cement-pond jumpers cool-off began, the county had contemplated not opening the park Saturday and Sunday.

But the anticipated storms held off, and the weekend was the start to the summer’s daily swimming schedule. The pool is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 2, 2017.

Comments

comments