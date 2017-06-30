Volvo recalling furloughed employees

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

After several layoffs, Volvo Trucks North America is in the process of recalling furloughed workers who wish to return to work.

John Mies with Volvo corporate communications says total plant employment was about 2,200 in January, but with the latest round of recalls, it will climb to about 2,400.

During the past year, some employees on the recall list have been given the opportunity to return to work to fill positions of retiring employees or to work on plant upgrades.

“Over the last several weeks these factors, along with an increase in production, have led us to offer recalls to those remaining on the list,” he said.

The latest round of recalls affects about 100 employees.

