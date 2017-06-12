Volkswagen vans may soon disappear?

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

The Volkswagen vans amassed along the Route 11 corridor on Pulaski’s northeast side may soon disappear – inside quonset huts on the same property.

But before any structures are erected, VuhVanagon owner Kevin Lindamood says he needs an undeveloped section of Eastman Street – approximately 50 feet wide and 493 feet long – to be closed. The problem isn’t as much the street as the 35-foot setback on either side of the street.

Engineer and consultant Michael Gay said if the road were closed, the structures could be built right up to the road.

