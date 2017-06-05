Virginia in top 10 for business site selection

RICHMOND – Virginia jumped seven spots to be ranked No. 6 for business site selection in Site Selection magazine’s 2017 Prosperity Cup. The commonwealth, which ranked No. 13 in 2016, tied with Ohio.

“Virginia continues to demonstrate its global competitiveness by winning major projects and expansions,” Gov. Terry McAuliffe said in making the announcement Wednesday. “We are working every day to build a new Virginia economy that works for everyone, and moving back into the Top 10 in Site Selection’s prestigious Prosperity Cup ranking is evidence that those efforts are paying off.”

Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore attributed the rankings to new Virginia economy initiatives launched in 2014 to strengthen and diversify Virginia’s economy and lessen its reliance on federal funds.

“We will continue to work with our private and public sector partners across the state to ensure that Virginia is always a top-ranked state,” Haymore said.

“Economic development is a team sport, and Virginia’s sharp climb in ranking is a testament to all of our allies at the state, regional and local levels.”

The Prosperity Cup determines states’ competitiveness based on new and expanded facilities, job creation, capital investment, tax climate, as well as its performance in other economic measures.

Written by: Editor on June 5, 2017.

Comments

comments