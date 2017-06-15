Virginia Aileen Jackson

Virginia Aileen Jackson, 95, of Pulaski, Va., died Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at Wythe County Community Hospital.

She was born Sept. 29, 1921, on Sand Mountain, Wythe County, Va., the daughter of the late Virginia Herron Waller and William Owen Waller. Mrs. Jackson was a member of Calvary Chapel in Dublin, Va.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn “Val” Valley Jackson; brothers Bernard Waller and Jack Waller; and sisters Georgia Hanks, Thelma Davis and Dot Gravley.

She is survived by her son, Glenn Dale Jackson and wife Joann of Leesburg, Fla.; sisters Paige Alderman and husband Bill of Wytheville, Va., and Susie Dunford of Rural Retreat, Va.; granddaughter Jennifer Lowrey and husband Willie of Texas; great-grandchildren Bryan Crawford, Alayna McCarty and Austin Hunnell; and great-great-grandchild Conner James Crawford.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Seagle Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to the American Cancer Society, 2840 Electric Road Suite 106A, Roanoke VA 24018.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

