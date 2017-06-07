Threat case advances to grand jury

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A day after being denied bail for a second time, a Pulaski man accused of threatening local law enforcement waived preliminary hearing Wednesday, sending his case to the July grand jury.

James Alvis Burton Jr., 26, is charged with communicating a threat to officers with Pulaski Police Department and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities contend the threat was made in a post Burton allegedly admitted making on his Facebook page the day after his father was fatally shot during a standoff with police in Pulaski.

Burton’s charge is a Class 6 felony, carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

