Supervisor asks board to pay school bill

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Supervisor Joe Guthrie asked fellow supervisors this week if they would reconsider their vote to not pay the first bill for the architectural and engineering study required to determine how to proceed with consolidating Pulaski County’s two middle schools.

The request came during the supervisors’ Monday evening meeting. Guthrie was out of state to attend his daughter’s college graduation for the May meeting, during which supervisors declined by a 3-1 vote to pay the $58,000 bill from RRMM Architects.

Supervisor Dean Pratt, who cast the only dissenting vote, had said he thought it might be appropriate to fund 50 percent of that bill.

