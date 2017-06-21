Students probe career options through camps

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

There’s “CSI,” “CSI: Miami” and “CSI: NY,” but who ever heard of “CSI: Dublin?”

Two-dozen students from area high schools have. They just spent a week finding out what it’s like to be a member of the Dublin Crime Scene Investigation team by taking part in New River Community College’s newest free camp.

Stephanie Addikis, who is NRCC’s career coach at PCHS, said the camp, which was filled to capacity, was made possible by a Perkins grant that funds career and technical education programs.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 21, 2017.

Comments

comments