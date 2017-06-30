Students introduced to cyber world

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

At least 28 students in Pulaski County all know a little bit more about Internet technology thanks to a cyber camp that concludes today.

The second annual cyber camp, sponsored by Pulaski County Public Schools, introduces students to basic cyber security, career options, and Career and Technical Education (CTE) paths available at the high school. While last year’s camp was held for high school students, this year’s focus was on middle schoolers, including rising ninth graders attending Pulaski County High School in the fall. A few high schoolers also participated.

“We could not have done this without the support of our school board and community,” says Lincoln Whitaker, an instructional technology resource teacher who divides his time between PCHS and the two county middle schools.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 30, 2017.

Comments

comments