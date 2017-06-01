Stolen wheelchair ‘ruins’ graduation

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

“My mom’s waited 18 years for this, and they ruined it,” Corey King says of the fact someone stole his mother’s wheelchair during commencement exercises at Pulaski County High School Friday night.

Betty King attended the graduation with family members to watch her grandson embark on a new chapter in his life. They parked her wheelchair at the top of Section 3 of the stadium, alongside another wheelchair, and helped Betty down the stairs to their seats.

When the ceremony was over, they intended to join other graduates and their families in the gymnasium, where graduates pick up their diploma and go through the ritual of having photographs made with family and friends.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 1, 2017.

Comments

comments