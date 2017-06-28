Stephen Wayne Duncan

Stephen Wayne Duncan, 60, of Hiwassee, Va., passed away Thursday, June 22, 2017 at his home.

Born May 25, 1957, in Pulaski, Va., he was the son of the late Garnett Duncan and Sylvia Ann Phillips Everson. He was a past employee of Xaloy in Pulaski as a machinist.

He is survived by his daughters, Stephanie “Stevie” Nicole and husband Christopher Lee Crawford of Ashburn, Va., and Sarah Elizabeth Duncan Gravely of Pulaski; granddaughter Melanie Ann Gravley; and aunts and uncles Nancy Edwards, Vickie Phillips, Reba and Gary Dishon and Billy and Kay Phillips.

Memorial services will be 6 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until service time.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on June 28, 2017.

Comments

comments