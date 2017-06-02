Special Olympics Torch Run passing through

The Law Enforcement Torch Run benefiting Special Olympics Virginia passes through Southwest Virginia this weekend as runners make their way to Richmond for the annual Summer Games competition June 9-10.

The Southwest Virginia run starts on Route 11 in Bristol, Va., at 8 a.m. Saturday and concludes around 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pulaski/Montgomery County line. The 118.42-mile trek is the longest of all the regions.

Southwest Virginia, Region 11, includes law enforcement agencies from Bristol, Carroll, Galax, Giles, Grayson, Lee, Pulaski, Scott, Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties. However, agencies in Pulaski County are not participating this year.

June 2, 2017.

