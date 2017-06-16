Social media key in tattoo probe?

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Posts on social media apparently have been key tools for officers investigating illegal tattooing in Pulaski, according to search warrants on file in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

Four Pulaski men were arrested last week on allegations of performing illegal tattooing and/or body piercing. Affidavits on file with search warrants obtained in each case cite Facebook as a source of evidence.

According to the affidavits, the suspects allegedly made posts “in reference to administering tattoos,” admitted to performing the work in tattoo photos they were tagged in or, in some cases, even posted photographs of themselves in the process of tattooing a customer.

June 16, 2017.

