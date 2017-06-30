Shockley still thinks of Hall

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Thirty-seven years ago this week, an 18-year-old Radford University freshman went dancing with friends in Blacksburg. She hasn’t been seen since.

Despite the lack of a body, the murderer of Gina Renee Hall is serving a life sentence and apparently continues to maintain his innocence.

However, Stephen M. Epperly’s prosecutor, Everett Shockley, says, “I don’t lose a minute of sleep” over Epperly’s fate, because he’s certain police got the right guy.

“I knew in my heart he killed her, and I’m glad the jury found our evidence convincing,” Shockley said. Referring to Epperly’s claims of innocence and the fact he has not revealed the location of Hall’s body, Shockley says, “He doesn’t care about anyone but himself. He wants people to think he’s the victim of an injustice.”

Written by: Editor on June 30, 2017.

