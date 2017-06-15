School board pops the $45.7 million question

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County School Board officially popped the $45.7 million dollar question this week.

In a resolution and letter, the school board asked county supervisors to consider financing a new consolidated middle school outright through Virginia Public School Authority bonds or through an ordinance authorizing the Pulaski County Circuit Court to hold a bond referendum to let voters decide the matter.

Michael Barbour, vice chair of the school board, made a motion to adopt the resolution during Tuesday evening’s school board meeting. It was seconded by Beckie Cox and unanimously adopted.

