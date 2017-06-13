‘Safari’ set for Jackson Park

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

For the third summer, the Pulaski Elks Lodge is partnering with Adaire Theatre Monday evening to promote an anti-drug platform for children while entertaining them with everything from music to nail painting to crafts.

Adaire Theatre will present music from its current production of “A Jungle Book,” which opens June 15 at Pulaski County High School’s Little Theatre. The “Safari in the Park” themed evening is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Jackson Park.

“The youth of Pulaski County are underserved in the area of live entertainment. The Pulaski Elks have partnered with Adaire Theatre group for the past two years to expose segments of our community to theatrical events,” explains Gary Cox, a member of Elks Lodge 1067.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 13, 2017.

Comments

comments