RVs cure setback from cabin fire

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Fire that destroyed a Boy Scouts of America (BSA) staff cabin at Camp Powhatan Wednesday morning couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Camp for Blue Ridge Mountains Council (BRMC) opens Sunday as staff members report for a week of orientation, followed by six more weeks of Boy Scouts and camp activities.

An estimated 8,800 Scouts are expected to attend camp at BSA’s three Pulaski County facilities (Powhatan, Ottari and Claytor Lake Aquatics Base) this summer, according to Daniel R. Johnson, Scout executive and CEO of BRMC.

That’s why the early-morning fire that destroyed the five-bed cabin left Scout officials in a “real quandary” about where to house the 10 staff members arriving Sunday, Johnson said. Thanks to an area recreational vehicle (RV) dealer, they weren’t in a quandary for long.

Written by: Editor on June 2, 2017.

