RU awarded science grant to boost STEM education

RADFORD – The Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), the largest private, nonprofit supporter of science education in the United States, has awarded Radford University an exclusive $1 million grant as part of the institute’s new Inclusive Excellence initiative.

RU is just one of two higher education institutions in Virginia to be selected to the prestigious program, which aims to help increase the capacity of colleges and universities to effectively engage all students in successful science practices. The initiative especially targets undergraduates who enter four-year institutions via non-traditional pathways.

The 2017 HHMI competition considered pre-proposals from 511 schools from across the United States. Over multiple stages of peer-review by scientists and science educators, HHMI identified 24 schools for Inclusive Excellence 2017 awards, signifying them as emerging leaders in Inclusive Excellence.

