Rory Wendell Lovern

Rory Wendell Lovern, 48, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Friday June 2, 2017, at his home.

He was born June 28, 1968, in Prince Georges County, Md., the son of the late Walter Marshall Lovern.

Surviving are his mother, Pearlie Mae Lovern; children Abby Lovern, Olivia Rader, Rory L. Lovern, Logan Lovern, Leighton Lovern and Aaron Lovern; sisters and brothers Donna Lovern, Dawn Hedge, Gary Lovern and Lonnie Lovern; and six grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Steven Willis and Rev. Perry Slaughter officiating. Burial will follow in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg, Va. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. today (Wednesday) at Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

