Rick Whitney Memorial Scholarship recipient named

BLACKSBURG – To continue the growth of the building industry, each year, the New River Valley Home Builders Association requests applications from the regions graduating high school students who have a desire to pursue higher education in the building industry.

Landon Bell of Christiansburg has been named recipient of the Rick Whitney Memorial Scholarship. Though many outstanding applications were received, Bell was chosen as the student who will impact the building industry in the NRV.

As a child, Bell discovered a love of seeing things develop. It was this love that led him to pursue a degree in building construction with a concertation on management. To further his knowledge of the industry, Bell will also seek a real estate minor to help him sustain a career.

“Landon Bell is a fabulous example of a student and future building industry member we would be proud to have in the NRV,” said Heather Lynn Conner, executive officer for NRVHBA. “He already values the NRVHBA Codes of Ethics, and we look forward to watching him grow and meet his personal goals in life.”

