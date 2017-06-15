Radford man seriously injured in crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — A 40-year-old Radford man was seriously injured Tuesday evening in a two-vehicle crash in the city.

Paul Hershey was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the 6:02 p.m. wreck, according to Radford City Police Department.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation determined Hershey was attempting to make a left turn from Rock Road onto Lovely Mount Drive when he failed to yield to a 2017 Nissan SUV eastbound on Rock Road.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. The city’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team is being assisted by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

