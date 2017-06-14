Radford couple receives Chancellor’s Award

RICHMOND – New River Community College nominees Tracy and Sarah Wilkins of Radford received the 12th annual Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy during a recent luncheon ceremony at the Country of Club of Virginia.

Hosted by Virginia Foundation for Community College Education, the event honored leading philanthropists from each of Virginia’s 23 community colleges, as well as the statewide foundation. This year’s class of distinguished philanthropy leaders contributed a combined total of more than $10 million to Virginia’s community colleges.

“Tracy and Sarah Wilkins are tremendous believers in the power of education. Two years ago they established the Wilkins Fellows program that provides full scholarships to first generation college students in the New River Valley.

