Pulaski Yankees get warm welcome

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@soutwesttimes.com

A couple hundred Pulaski Yankees fans and area dignitaries gathered in the shade under Calfee’s Park’s newest feature Wednesday to welcome the 2017 baseball team to the community.

Luis Durante, team manager, said he has worked at a number of facilities over the years, but they haven’t compared to what he saw upon arriving at Calfee Park.

Team owner David Hagan pointed out that a lot of people felt he and Shelor Motor Mile were taking a big risk in buying Calfee Park and the Yankees farm team, but “I’ve really never seen this as a risk. This community pretty much is starving for attention, starving for economic growth … and so it really wasn’t a great risk because I could see that the core people for this park supported it so much.”

Written by: Editor on June 22, 2017.

