Pulaski Yankees announce 2017 Roster

By COTHRAN TOGNA

PULASKI YANKEES MEDIA INTERN

The Pulaski Yankees 2017 Opening Day roster has been unveiled and 26 players are on the roster to begin the season.

The roster includes two catchers Victor Rey and Saul Torres.

Jesus Bastidas, Andres Chaparro, Yeison Corredera, Eduardo Torrealba, and Dermis Garcia are the five infielders on the roster. All five bat and throw right-handed.

The Yankees outfield will be manned by Leobaldo Cabrera, Frederick Cuevas, Andy Diaz, Brayan Emery, and Pablo Olivares.

The pitching staff is comprised of 14 hurlers.

The right handed members of the pitching staff are Wellington Caceres, Abel Duarte, Carlos Espinal, Rony Garcia, Juan Jimenez, Kaleb Ort, Jose Pujols, Daniel Ramos, Mark Seyler, Gilmael Troya, Alexander Vizcaino, Matthew Wivinis, and Jio Orozco.

The only southpaw on the roster is Tyler Honahan.

The 2017 Pulaski Yankees will take the field at Calfee Park on June 22 at 7 p.m. for their Opening Day matchup against the Princeton Rays.

Written by: Editor on June 19, 2017.

