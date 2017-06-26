Pulaski training site aids WCC program

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Students in a new power line mechanic training program at Wytheville Community College recently spent a day at American Electric Power’s Distribution Line Training School off Bob White Boulevard in Pulaski.

AEP spokeswoman Teresa Hall said the company’s technical training specialist, Tracy Tuck, took the students on a tour of the training school. He also held in-depth discussion and demonstrations on configuring a variety of transformers and how to properly load and unload utility poles.

The students were enrolled in a new 13-week training course being offered through WCC’s Workforce Development program. Workforce programs provide training in various careers for citizens who have been displaced from their jobs or need training in a new career.

Even before their recent graduation, Hall said, all of the students in the class had received job offers in their field.

AEP opened the training center in 2014. It consists of an 11,000-square-foot indoor training center and nine-acre outdoor training area with poles, power lines and everything else a lineman would encounter in the field.

