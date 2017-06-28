Pulaski teams respond to search

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

CHRISTIANSBURG — Members of Pulaski County’s Special Operations and Search and Rescue teams responded to a missing juvenile search in Christiansburg early Tuesday, but, thankfully, the child was found before one team could join the search.

According to Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jeff Saunders, members of the special ops team responded to assist with the ground search around 3:30 to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

A prepared statement from Christiansburg Police Department indicated the 12-year-old boy was reported missing about 11:30 p.m. Monday, after his legal guardians were unable to locate him.

In addition to those from Pulaski County, Christiansburg and Blacksburg rescue and fire personnel joined members of Christiansburg Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in an overnight search.

Saunders said Pulaski’s search and rescue team responded about 6 a.m. to assist with management of search teams. However, before they got set up, the youth was located safe at a residence in Christiansburg.

