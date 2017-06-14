Pulaski recipient of $75,000 arts-based grant

Pulaski, in partnership with the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, is one of 89 National Endowment of the Arts grant recipients, and will receive $75,000 to combine public art efforts with the ongoing downtown revitalization.

The awards, which totaled $6.89 million supporting projects across the nation through the NEA’s Our Town program, ranged from $25,000 to $100,000. The NEA received 274 eligible applications for Our Town.

“The arts reflect the vision, energy and talent of America’s artists and arts organizations,” said NEA Chairman Jane Chu. “The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support organizations such as the town of Pulaski to cultivate vitality in their communities through the arts.”

